More than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered at Spokane Arena on opening day

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 1,000 people received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Spokane Arena by the end of its opening day Wednesday.

As of 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, only 350 shots had been administered. By the end of the day, 1,164 had been given.

Originally, CHAS Health expected to complete 500 vaccines per day. According to CHAS, technical difficulties early in the registration process contributed to more people having vaccination appointments than anticipated. CHAS said it was “committed to ensuring each person who had a vaccination appointment received their vaccination.”

Despite tech issues & traffic jams, roughly 1,100 people were vaccinated at the Spokane Arena on opening day of the mass vaccination site. Original goal was 500 per day. SPD posted at all entrances now & CHAS says it’s securing more doses to get everyone with an appt vaccinated. — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) January 28, 2021

CHAS is currently working with the Spokane Regional Health Department, the state health department and community partners to make sure there is enough supply to vaccinate everyone who has an appointment scheduled. CHAS also said additional resources to help scheduling efforts have been confirmed.

Police are assisting to keep the line moving in an orderly fashion. The links should help you find a vaccine location near you and, barring any web or vaccine-supply issues, make an appointment.

