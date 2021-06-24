More than 1,000 without power in Kennewick Thursday morning

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton PUD Outage Center reports more than 1,000 properties are without power early Thursday morning.

According to the Outage Center, the power outage was reported at 3:42 a.m. Thursday in Kennewick.

As of 4:00 a.m., there are 1,056 power outages in Kennewick. There are also 25 properties without power in Horse Heaven, according to the Outage Center.

This is a developing story.

