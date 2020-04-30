Nearly 200 workers at Tyson plant in Wallula test positive for COVID-19

David Mann by David Mann

WALLULA, Wash. — Nearly 200 workers at the Tyson beef plant in Wallula have tested positive for COVID-19 following widespread testing at the facility.

Earlier this month, the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) announced that all of the approximately 1,400 workers at the facility would be tested for the virus after several weeks into a major outbreak at the plant.

On Thursday, the DCH released the results of 400 recent tests: 56 workers tested positive and 344 tested negative. Of those tho tested positive, 31 live in Benton and Franklin counties, four live in Walla Walla County, one lives in Umatilla County and the other 20 have yet to be determined.

The DCH previously said 75 of the 400 workers tested positive before issuing a correction.

Prior to these results, health officials reported at least 134 other cases, including 124 in Benton and Franklin counties, nine in Walla Walla County and one in Umatilla County.

The remaining results will likely keep coming in through the weekend.

Employees who have tested negative are eligible to return to work, and positive employees can return to work after 7 symptom-free days.

The plant closed for testing last week. Tyson Foods will determine when the plant will reopen based on whether there are enough healthy employees to safely operate, health officials said in a statement.

Once the plant reopens, Tyson will be required to adhere to the COVID-19 safety measures.

These measures include screening for COVID-19 symptoms, temperature checks, social distancing, placement of plexiglass dividers and communication about COVID-19 with all employees, including those who are not proficient in English.

