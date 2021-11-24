More than 2,500 families have Thanksgiving dinner after Turkey Food Drive

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a busy day for 2nd harvest as hundreds of cars looped around the Toyota Center parking lot for the 6th annual Turkey Food Drive.

More than 2,500 families received boxes with Thanksgiving meals across Eastern Washington this week. 1,500 boxes were distributed between Yakima and Sunnyside on Monday, while 1,000 were distributed in Kennewick on Tuesday.

Each box had 45 pounds of food, containing milk, rolls, produce, and a 14-pound turkey.

READ: Holiday hours: What’s open Thanksgiving 2021?

“We’ve been fortunate to partner with about 25 different organizations,” said Jean Tucker, Philanthropy Manager with 2nd harvest. “All coming together to be sure that families in need are going to have a nice Thanksgiving.”

Most of the food was donated, but 2nd Harvest did have to purchase the turkeys. The orders were placed almost a year ago to make sure that they arrived in time to make Thanksgiving.

If you want to donate to today’s event, there’s still time. $30 will cover the cost of a single Thanksgiving dinner, and help offset the cost of today’s event. Click here for more information.

“The need doesn’t stop at the holidays,” said Tucker. “This is a year-round need. There’s so much need here in our community.”

READ: Maintaining your heating systems will keep your home safe in the cold

Those that didn’t have a car for the drive-thru event at the Toyota Center were still able to participate in the Turkey Food Drive as well.

Benton-Franklin Transit delivered 200 meal boxes to Dial-A-Ride and transit riders in Tri-Cities, Benton City, and Prosser.

Riders signed up for the meal boxes earlier in November. Today, Benton-Franklin Transit personally delivered those boxes throughout the community.

READ: Winter Wonderland and HAPO Festival of Lights return to Richland next week

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.