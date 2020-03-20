More than 30 Spokane firefighters quarantined as a precaution

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said more than 30 firefighters have been quarantined after being exposed to patients exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

Schaeffer said it is not known if those firefighters have the virus, but they are quarantining as a precaution and in an attempt to stop the spread. No firefighters have tested positive at this time, but one has been hospitalized.

Those firefighters have been quarantined at Station 6 on the West Plains. Firefighters who regularly work in that station are now working out of Spokane County Fire District 10’s station, which is nearby.

As of Thursday, there are nine confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Spokane Regional Health District has not provided specifics on patients.

Comments

comments