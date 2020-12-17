More than 30,000 pounds of food being given away in Pasco this weekend

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Stock Photo

PASCO, Wash. — Thousands of pounds of food will be distributed at New Beginnings Christian Community Church in Pasco on Saturday.

Volunteers plan to distribute more than 30,000 pounds of food during a drive-thru event. No documentation is required. Everyone is asked to stay in their cars and open up their trunks to receive a box of food.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone willing to help with set-up is asked to arrive by 8 a.m.

For more information, please contact Marlando Sparks at (509) 859-9388.

