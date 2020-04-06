More than 350 people have COVID-19 in Yakima County, 12 dead

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

YAKIMA, Wash. — COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Yakima County, and more than 350 people have the virus.

As of Sunday evening, 363 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which includes positive and presumptive positive cases. 12 people have died from it. Half of those who died were 80 or older.

Officials say 10 out of the 12 who passed away had underlying health conditions. Information on the other two people are still pending.

According to the health district, 20 people are currently hospitalized and 36 were previously under hospital care.

As far as those who have recovered, the district notes that, “YHD is not able to report numbers related to who has recovered due to difficulty reaching patients for confirmation.”

