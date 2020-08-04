More than 4,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District reports that now over 4,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and seven died over the weekend.
Currently, 4,002 have contracted the coronavirus and 66 people have died. Of these cases, 44 county residents are currently hospitalized.
This makes 186 new cases since the Health District last reported on Friday. Additionally, people over the age of 40 account for all but two of the deaths in Spokane County.
