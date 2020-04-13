More than 500 cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported a total of 509 coronavirus cases in the Tri-Cities area Monday.

Health officials have detected 337 cases in Benton County and 172 cases in Franklin County.

Two more people in Benton County have died of complications related to the virus — a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.

As of Monday afternoon, 29 people in the Tri-Cities area have died of the virus — 27 in Benton County and two in Franklin County.

101 healthcare workers have been infected and 163 cases have been linked to nursing homes in the Tri-Cities.

30 cases have been linked to Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula.

For the latest updates on COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities, visit the Benton-Franklin Health District’s website.

