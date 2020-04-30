More than 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total to 1197.

Forty-eight people have died of complications from the virus in Yakima County. There were no new deaths reported Wednesday.

Twenty-five people are now hospitalized for the virus, three more than the day before.

According to the most recent data from the Washington State Department of Health, Yakima County has the fourth-most cases in the state after King, Snohomish and Pierce.

For more information on COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

