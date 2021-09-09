More than 70 grams seized, two suspects arrested in Ephrata drug bust

by Dylan Carter

EPHRATA, Wash. — Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) arrested two suspects in a drug bust at a trailer just north of Ephrata on Wednesday. This is the second drug bust at the same location within the last three months.

According to a social media post from Grant County Sheriff’s Office – Tom Jones, Sheriff, INET had a search warrant for the trailer at 16860 Frey Rd NW on September 8, 2021.

Once inside, the team seized 41.7 grams of what they believe to be methamphetamine. Authorities also gathered 29.2 grams of suspected heroin and one tablet of Fentanyl. They also collected packaging materials, used drug paraphernalia, digital scales, and used syringes.

A 49-year-old man named Eric Carlin Craig was booked into the Grant County Jail on an investigative hold for possession of meth and heroin with intent to distribute, and unlawful use of a building for drug purposes.

Craig was arrested at the same location in a drug bust on May 25. He was held in the Grant County Jail until July 16, when he posted bail ($15,000) and was released. However, INET investigated Craig shortly after his release after learning that he continued his drug operation.

Another man—Sean C. Mutzer, 47 of Ephrata —was also arrested on two outstanding felony warrants for failing to register as a sex offender.

