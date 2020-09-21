More than 9,000 firefighters battle 27 large wildfires in Washington, Oregon

Matt Van Slyke

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The dense smoke has moved out of central and southeast Washington but more than 9,000 firefighters are not out of the woods just yet: many large brush and forest fires are still active in Oregon and Washington.

The USDA Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest region reported Monday more than two dozen wildfires are burning 1.5 million acres across both states.

Though it may be clear here, smoke levels are elevated in parts of the Pacific Northwest with “the most impacted” being Mill City, Gates, Detroit, and Estacada, Oregon. The air could be unhealthy for sensitive groups on the outskirts of Albany and Salem.

Meanwhile, near Mt. Hood, there is “extensive damage to trails, recreation sites, and roads on the forest” following the Labor Day windstorm: four fires are active, dozens of power lines are down and thousands of trees were knocked over.

Mt. Hood National Forest is closed; White Pass has been closed for nearly a week.

This photo illustrates why many fire-damaged areas may be closed for a while: