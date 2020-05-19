More thunderstorms, heavy downpours possible on Tuesday -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

Don’t put away the umbrella today! More active weather is expected with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. The best chance of storms today will be focused from the Tri-Cities into the foothills of the Blues. Within any storm, look for heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail. Temperatures today will stay below average in the low 70’s.

Scattered rain showers will continue out the door Wednesday morning mainly east (including the Tri-Cities). Turning drier with sunshine Wednesday afternoon, but it will be a breezy day. Look for wind gusts up to 25 MPH. Turning cooler with a stray shower Thursday and Friday, highs in the low 60’s Thursday and upper 60’s Friday. It will be a beautiful start to your Memorial Day weekend! Back to plenty of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the mid 70’s and close to 80 degrees Sunday. Rain returns on Monday.