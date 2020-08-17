More triple digit heat to start the week! -Kristin

Happy Monday!

It’s already a warm start to the day with temperatures out the door in the 60’s and 70’s. It will be another hot afternoon with highs between 103 to 106 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning continues through 9PM Tuesday. We will see highs back into the triple digits Tuesday before cooling off by the end of the week. Look for highs back into the low 90’s Thursday and Friday.

There is a thunderstorm chance mainly for the foothills of the Blues this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon. A Red Flag Warning (high fire danger) is in place for the Blues until 11PM Tuesday. Gusty winds and lightning will be possible within any thunderstorm.

Looking ahead to the weekend. A lot more sunshine is possible with highs close to average in the low 90’s Saturday and Sunday.