More triple digit heat, up to 104 degrees Tuesday-Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

Another day and more triple digit heat. A Heat Advisory continues today through 8AM Thursday for the majority of our area. After starting off with temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s, we will see a quick warm-up into the 100’s. Afternoon highs will range between 100 to 104 degrees.

Most of the area will see plenty of sunshine throughout the week, but there is a slight chance of a thunderstorm to develop. The best chance to see a storm will arrive late Wednesday into Thursday morning. The hottest day this week will arrive on Thursday with highs between 104 and 110 degrees! Right now, it looks like on Friday there is no relief in the heat with highs between 100 and 104 degrees. This weekend we could see a small drop in temperatures. Low to mid 90’s possible Saturday and Sunday.