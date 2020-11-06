More wet weather Friday -Kristin

Happy Friday!

Keep your umbrella handy today with light rain showers through at least early afternoon. Slowly drying out for your commute home from work with the wind a bit breezy, gusts up to 25 MPH. Not much of a warm-up today with upper 40’s this morning and climbing into the low 50’s by afternoon. The clouds will clear out overnight with lows dropping into the upper 20’s and 30’s.

Sunshine returns on Saturday with a nice afternoon in the low 50’s. Keeping an eye on Sunday morning with a wintry mix possible for parts of the area. Right now, areas from the Tri-Cities and east into the foothills will have the best chance of seeing a rain and snow mix. Back to drier weather Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 40’s. We will have a dry start Monday with a few showers possible on Tuesday. Temperatures next week will stay below average in the upper 40’s and low 50’s.