More wind and cooler temperatures ahead -Kristin
Happy Thursday!
Waking up to more wind around the area today with gusts early this morning up to 40 MPH. We will see small improvements this afternoon, but still a bit breezy between 15 to 25 MPH. After a few rain showers early, we will clear out with sunshine returning today. It will be a cooler afternoon with highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.
More sunshine Friday with a bit more wind by the afternoon and evening. Gusts up to 25 MPH possible. A stronger system will move in Friday night into Saturday with gusty winds and mountain snow. Wind gusts at times 30 to 40 MPH possible. Locally we will see a bit more cloud cover and a chilly afternoon. Look for highs in the mid to upper 50’s. The wind will die down Sunday with more sunshine, highs near 60 degrees.
A nice warm-up with plenty of sunshine ahead next week! Look for temperatures in the upper 60’s Monday, near 70 Tuesday and low 70’s Wednesday.
