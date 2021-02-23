More wind Tuesday with an afternoon shower -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

Those pesky winds will be sticking around today with wind gusts at times 30 to 40 MPH. We are starting off this morning with sunshine and temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s. Make sure to bundle up with our wind chill down into the upper 20’s. Turning partly sunny this afternoon with a slight chance of a stray shower. Look for highs today in the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

Mountain snow showers continue today with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the northern Blues (above 3500 feet) until 4AM Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the eastern slopes (above 3000 feet) and a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Cascades until 10PM Tuesday evening.

A beautiful day is ahead on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds, highs in the upper 40’s. Clouds will increase Wednesday evening with rain showers and a wintry mix at times possible overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. The wet weather will quickly move out with sunshine returning by lunchtime into the afternoon. But, the wind will return on Thursday with gusts 30 to 40 MPH. Staying breezy on Friday with a slight chance of a stray shower.

The wind will die down just in time for the upcoming weekend! And we will see plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Look for afternoon highs around average in the upper 40’s and low 50’s.