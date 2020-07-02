More winds Thursday. Heating up this holiday weekend! -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

It is another breezy start to the day with wind gusts at times up to 25 MPH. Winds will slowly die down this evening into tonight. Looking at more clouds than sunshine this morning before clearing out this afternoon. It will be a bit warmer today with highs in the low 80’s.

It’s setting up to be a beautiful holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine! Look for highs in the upper 80’s Friday, 4th of July and Sunday. The quiet weather pattern will stick around next week. Near 90 Monday with slightly cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid to upper 80’s.