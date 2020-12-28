More winter weather ahead this week -Kristin

Happy Monday!

Many are waking up to more freezing fog around the area with icy spots possible for your commute to work. A Freezing Fog Advisory is in place for the foothills of the Blues until 10AM this morning with visibility less than 1/4 of a mile in spots.

Back to more clouds today with not much of a warm-up, highs in the low 30’s. Overnight we could see a few snow flurries pop-up. And another chance for freezing fog is expected early Tuesday morning. Staying mostly cloudy throughout the day with afternoon highs back into the low 30’s.

A system will impact the Pacific Northwest Tuesday night into Wednesday. Locally, we could see a wintry mix, especially early in the day Wednesday. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for the Cascades above 2500 feet, including Snoqualmie Pass from late Tuesday night until late Wednesday night. One to 2 feet of snow is expected! Make sure to check pass reports if traveling!

Looking ahead to the New Year with more unsettled weather on the way. New Years Eve will stay dry with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, highs in the low 40’s. New Year’s Day, rain showers will develop by afternoon into the evening with highs near 40 degrees.