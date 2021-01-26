More winter weather arriving Tuesday night -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

We are seeing a break in the winter weather today with areas of freezing fog developing. The majority of the daytime hours will be dry with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. And it will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 30’s to near 40 degrees.

Our next system is set to move in after 3PM for the eastern slopes and then into the Yakima Valley after 6PM this evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Yakima/Kittitas Valley and eastern slopes starting at 6PM today through 1PM Wednesday. The snow will start to accumulate in the Yakima Valley with a wintry mix expected in the Columbia Basin (including the Tri-Cities) after 8PM. Snow with a wintry mix at times is possible overnight into early Wednesday morning. The commute to work will be slick, so extra time will be needed.

Expected snowfall:

Yakima/Kittitas Valley: 1 to 3 inches (isolated spots up to 4″)

Eastern slopes: 3 to 6 inches

Columbia Basin into the foothills: 1/2″ up to 1″