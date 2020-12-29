More winter weather with rain, snow possible -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

More clouds, freezing fog and cold temperatures expected today. There are a few icy spots where fog has developed out the door – give yourself a little extra time on the road. And there is a small chance of a few snow flurries for the first part of the day. Not much of a warm-up this afternoon with highs in the low 30’s.

Winter weather will start to move in after midnight tonight with rain and snow showers possible. A wintry mix will linger into Wednesday morning with slick roads possible. As temperatures climb above freezing Wednesday into the upper 30’s to near 40 degrees, we will see the changeover to chilly rain showers by afternoon into the evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Cascades and northern Blues from midnight tonight until 4AM Thursday. There will be travel problems in our mountain passes during this time. Snoqualmie pass could pick-up 10 to 16 inches of snow. The Blues could see 6 to 10 inches of snow through early Thursday morning.

A shower could linger into early Thursday, but the majority of New Years Eve will be dry with a little sunshine returning, highs in the low 40’s. New Years Day will start off dry with rain showers developing late in the day. Temperatures over the weekend will climb close to 50 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. But, another rain chance is possible late in the day Saturday with breezy conditions on Sunday.