Morning freezing fog, afternoon clouds Thursday -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

A Freezing Fog Advisory has been extended now until noon today for the Tri-Cities and foothills of the Blues. Watch out for icy roads and reduced visibility less than 1/2 mile. And not looking at much of a warm-up today. From 20’s this morning and only climbing into the 30’s by afternoon. More clouds will stream into the area by afternoon and evening, with only a slight chance of a stray shower around the Yakima and Kittitas Valley.

More morning fog and afternoon sunshine possible Friday into Saturday. A weak system will move in early Sunday bringing a slight chance of a wintry mix to the area. Turning drier Sunday afternoon with clouds sticking around.