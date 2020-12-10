Morning freezing fog, colder afternoon Thursday -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

After a beautiful day yesterday with sunshine and warmer temperatures, it will be colder with highs back into the upper 30’s today. Watch out for icy spots out the door with freezing fog developing. A Freezing Fog Advisory is in place for parts of the foothills including Walla Walla until noon today where visibility is less than 1/4 of a mile. We will see a few more clouds today, but overall staying quiet.

An active weather pattern is setting up for the weekend. On Friday, we could see a sprinkle or flurry early, with a better chance of a spotty rain shower by afternoon and evening. Wet weather could linger through early Friday night. We will see a break in activity on Saturday with highs in the upper 30’s. Another round of winter weather will be possible on Sunday. Parts of the area could see a wintry mix, even a little freezing rain initally on Sunday before changing over to rain showers by afternoon.