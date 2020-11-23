Morning freezing fog, wintry mix for some areas Monday -Kristin

Happy Monday!

The active weather has returned to the Pacific Northwest as we start the week. Chilly rain showers will be possible this morning, with a little rain/snow mix in spots. Watch out for patchy freezing fog as you head to work – a few icy spots expected. By lunchtime into the afternoon, it will turn drier with a little sunshine returning. Look for highs today in the upper 40’s.

Most of the day Tuesday will be dry with rain showers returning after 5PM. Back to drier weather overnight Tuesday with a stray shower possible Wednesday. It will be a bit breezy late Tuesday into Wednesday with gusts up to 25 MPH possible.

It will be a quiet and sunny Thanksgiving with highs in the upper 40’s. The dry weather will continue Friday and into the weekend.