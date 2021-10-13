Morning showers wrap-up, breezy and cool for the Wednesday afternoon forecast -Briana
Breezy conditions for the afternoon hours with high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the low 60s.
Good Wednesday morning!
Showers have been pushing from west to east, and any mountain snow over the Blues should be done by about 10am. Cool and breezy conditions take place for your Wednesday afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 48s to the low 60s across the Yakima Valley and Mid-Columbia. Wind gusts 20-30MPH. Winds calm overnight.
Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s tomorrow with some sunshine Thursday. Warming into the upper 60s to around 70 by the weekend.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.