Morning sunshine and a chilly breeze, followed by overcast skies and gusty conditions for the drive home tonight -Briana

Happy Monday! Sunshine and chilly temperatures to start the morning hours. Gusty winds over the next several days. Wind gusts will range from 25-35 MPH Monday-Wednesday. Clouds roll in for the second half the day Monday. A few showers are possible tonight. Cool high temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Tuesday will bring rain chances to the region. Drying out with some sunshine on Wednesday.

A look at the expected wind speeds across Eastern Washington and Oregon Monday at noon:

After a few showers on Thursday and Friday, the Halloween weekend brings sunshine and cooler temperatures: