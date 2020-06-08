Moses Lake Dutch Bros. employee tests positive for COVID-19, shop closes down

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — An employee at the Moses Lake Dutch Bros. tested positive for COVID-19.

Dutch Bros. made the announcement in a press release on Sunday, saying the employee works at the shop at 121 N Stratford Rd. The employee has been advised to self-isolate for two weeks, according to the company.

Prior to that test, Dutch Bros. said the employee worked several shifts starting May 15, and learned they had tested positive on June 7.

The company says as soon as they learned of the positive case, they closed shop and have contracted a third-party to provide deep cleaning before they reopen.

They are also working with public health officials to meet health protocols.

Comments

comments