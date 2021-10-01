Moses Lake felon who endangered a child gets 11 years in prison

by Dylan Carter

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Moses Lake man who endangered a sleeping child while partaking in a drive-by shooting has been convicted and now faces an 11-year term in federal prison.

On December 21, 2019, Moses Lake police officers responded to reports of a drive-by shooting. When they arrived at the scene of the incident, they were informed that the suspect fired multiple rounds at another person. One of those bullets pierced the wall of a home and entered the bedroom of a sleeping child.

Rodolfo Ramirez (36) fled the scene of the incident and was later brought into custody by Grant County authorities. Ramirez admitted to police officers that he fired his weapon at another person.

RELATED: Yakima teenager survives a dozen gunshots in gang-related drive-by

“The actions of Ramirez placed the victim and innocent bystanders in grave danger,” Acting United States Attorney Harrington said. “The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington is dedicated to seeking lengthy prison sentences for anyone involved in acts of violence. I commend the law enforcement officers with Moses Lake Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who investigated this case.”

On June 20, 2021, a district judge in Eastern Washington sentenced Ramirez to an 84-month term of imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to charges of ‘Felon in Possession of a Firearm.’ He will then remain under court supervision for three years after being released.

Another judge imposed a 24-month term of imprisonment after Ramierz violated court supervision from a previous conviction for the same charge of ‘Felon in Possession of a Firearm.’

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Gang member sentenced to 10 years for carjacking in Yakima County

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.