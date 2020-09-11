Moses Lake firefighter dies from injuries sustained in off-duty accident

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — A Moses Lake firefighter has died from injuries he suffered while on vacation over Labor Day.

Andrew Deering was in an accident while visiting Wilsonville, Oregon over the weekend. Authorities have not said how he was injured.

A procession to bring him home is expected to reach Moses Lake between 4 and 5 p.m. Friday.

The procession will enter Moses Lake via Exit 176 to Broadway Ave, going by Station 2 where Deering worked, then to Pioneer Way.

The public may join by standing near Station 2.