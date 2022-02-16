Moses Lake gang member built homemade bomb, attacked woman, and hid in a washing machine

by Dylan Carter

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 33-year-old Moses Lake man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after he was found in possession of an improvised explosive device and a gun that he couldn’t legally carry.

As announced Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern Washington District, Timothy Richard Ray Riggins will also spend three years under federal supervision after he is released from prison.

On November 3, 2019, a woman called the Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) to report that Riggins attacked her, threatened her with an explosive, and stole her car. She feared that one of her friends was in danger next and told dispatchers that the bomb was hidden inside of a fanny pack.

PREVIOUS: Woman caught with stolen mail goes back to jail for theft, gun charges in same week

She alleged that Raymond threatened her, stating she should not “mess with a guy like him.” He allegedly held a lighter up to the fuse before making that remark.

Moses Lake Police were already familiar with Riggins, who they say is part of the Norteno criminal street gang. At the time, he already had another felony warrant out for his arrest from the Washington Dept. of Corrections.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence where they believed Riggins was located. Inside, they found him hiding inside of a top-loaded washing machine. Other officers tracked the distance from the stolen vehicle to Riggins’ location and found the bomb.

READ: Moses Lake man sentenced for shooting ATF agents to cover up drug conspiracy

Authorities say that it was a commercial firework with more than 20 nails tapped to the outside. It had a large fuse and could’ve seriously hurt, or killed someone if detonated.

Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, offered the following comments:

“This case demonstrates the importance of the ‘see something, say something’ principle: we all have an obligation to look out for one another and ensure that our community in Eastern Washington remains safe and strong. I am grateful not only to the hard-working people of the Moses Lake Police Department and ATF, but to the responding witness, whose 911 call prevented what could have been a truly tragic outcome. Mr. Riggins and others who seek to endanger people in this community may seek to run, but they cannot hide—even in washing machines.”

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Sister of man injured in Kennewick Cascade Building fire says he was mistreated by Harborview hospital

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.