Moses Lake man arrested after allegedly beating 9-week-old baby, police say
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Police said a Moses Lake man is in custody after allegedly beating a 9-week-old baby, causing multiple severe injuries.
Donovan Cantu, 21, is facing charges of 1st-degree child assault, according to a Facebook post by the Moses Lake Police Department.
Officers responded early Friday morning to a report that a baby was getting prepared to be flown out to Spokane for treatment, the post said.
“The baby had 8 broken ribs, a collapsed lung, three leg fractures, as well as abrasions and bruising to the face and head,” the post said.
Officers recovered “substantial evidence,” including a security video that captured audio of part of the assault and interviewed family members.
The baby is currently undergoing treatment for its injuries, police said.
