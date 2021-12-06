Moses Lake nurse pleads guilty to sapping morphine from patients to satiate opioid addiction

by Dylan Carter

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A registered nurse who worked at a Grant County clinic pleaded guilty to drug tampering charges after allegedly stealing morphine from her workplace and ingesting it because of her addiction to opioids.

According to a release from Eastern Washington’s District Attorney, 40-year-old Esther Rae Tuller—a Moses Lake woman—pleaded guilty to tampering with morphine while working as a registered nurse at the Confluence Health Clinic between August 2019 and April 2020.

Court documents confirm that Tuller had access to opioid narcotics as part of her duties. That included morphine, which is an opioid derivative that is used to relieve pain as prescribed by hospitals and health care facilities.

Tuller removed morphine from at least 17 vials and ingested it as part of her own addiction to opiates. She replaced the drug with a saline solution, which was salt dissolved in water, before gluing caps back onto the vials to make them appear untampered with.

At least one patient of the Confluence Health Clinic was rushed to the emergency room in excruciating pain after receiving saline instead of morphine as part of their remedy plan.

“While Ms. Tuller’s addiction to opioids is both tragic and far too common, her decision to take advantage of her access to medical-grade morphine was an egregious breach of trust,” U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref said. “It is deeply troubling that she compounded her misconduct by secretly replacing that morphine with saline in vials that she knew would be distributed to patients. She recklessly and seriously endangered the safety of patients who rely on the judgment and integrity of health care professionals every day.”

Drug tampering charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison with a maximum fine of $250,000, which is followed by three years of court supervision.

Frank A. Tarentino III, Special Agent in Charge of DEA’s Seattle Field Division, offered the following comments:

“Ms. Tuller’s reckless actions violated her oath as a medical professional and undermined the trust and confidence of the public. During this national opioid crisis, people are depending on health care and law enforcement professionals to keep our communities safe from anyone who seeks to exploit the system designed to provide care and treatment for those in need.”

