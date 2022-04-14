Moses Lake nurse suspended after being charged with sex crimes including rape

by Dylan Carter

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A registered nurse based out of Moses Lake has been suspended by the Washington Department of Health (DOH) after being charged with several felony sex crimes including third-degree rape.

The DOH announced the suspension of Todd D. Dressler on April 14, 2022. His case was referred to the DOH by the Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission over sexual misconduct allegations.

He was charged with six felony sex crimes in Grant County Superior Court on March 4, 2021, according to documents provided by state health officials.

Under his suspension, Dressler is unable to practice nursing in the state until charges are resolved. Additionally, Dressler has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

KAPP-KVEW has obtained court documents detailing the heinous sex crimes that Dressler is accused of. It details a witness contacting the Grant County Sheriff’s Office to report that Dressler sexually assaulted a minor on August 17, 2020.

We have elected to withhold the specific details of the crimes that Dressler is accused of due to the graphic nature of the content. However, Dressler’s accused crimes are objectively obscene and traumatizing for this young victim, resulting in six felony charges against him.

Therefore, the Department of Health deemed that the accused violated several codes of conduct that impact the health, safety, and welfare of the public. If he opts not to defend himself against the charges, Dressler will be subject to further disciplinary action from the DOH.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

