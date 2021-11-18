Moses Lake resident busted for possession of child pornography
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — An operation from numerous state, local and federal agencies landed in the arrest of a Grant County resident who participated in child pornography dealings.
According to a statement from the Othello Police Department, street crimes detectives executed a multi-agency search warrant at the suspect’s home on the 6800-block of Bacon Lane NE in Moses Lake on November 10, 2021.
They brought 37-year-old Dustin L. Blaske of Moses Lake into custody and booked him into the Grant County Jail.
His charges include Dealing in Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct to the first and second degree, and Possession of Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct to the first and second degree.
Details from their investigation are sparse at this time and will likely be revealed through the District Attorney’s Office once the suspect appears in court.
However, local authorities confirmed that this operation was executed thanks to efforts from the following law enforcement agencies: Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol Missing and Exploited Children Task Force, Seattle PD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Washington State Liquor & Cannabis Board.
This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up article may be issued if further details are publically revealed.
