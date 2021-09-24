Moses Lake ESD worker indicted for bribery, identity theft & fraud

by Dylan Carter

TACOMA, Wash. — A Moses Lake man who worked for the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD) is accused of filing $360,000 worth of false claims as part of a pandemic-era unemployment scheme; profiting at least $130,000 for his personal gain.

The 47-year-old man, who has been publically identified as Reyes De La Cruz III, was arrested on the morning of September 24 in Moses Lake. He was charged as part of a 20-count indictment and will make his initial court appearance in Spokane on Monday.

Hired as an intake agent in April 2020, De La Cruz was meant to help with the filing of unemployment benefits once they surged to start the pandemic. He was previously employed by the Employment Security Department from 1996 to 2003.

Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman announced the arrest on Friday with the following comments:

“Dedicated investigators continue to build criminal cases against those who sought to unlawfully enrich themselves during our country’s pandemic crisis,” Gorman said. “In this case, an insider used his official access and knowledge to illegally enrich himself. Even as ESD faced the challenges of processing the high volume of legitimate claims, he chose to take advantage of his position to worsen the unprecedented fraud on unemployment benefits.”

Benefits were dispersed through three separate means: False filings, bribes, and threats. He is being charged with six counts of wire fraud, nine counts of bribery, one count of extortion under color of official right, and four counts of aggravated identity theft.

