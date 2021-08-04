Moses Lake woman stumbles out of crashed car with half-gallon of vodka, arrested for DUI

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Soap Lake Police Department, Facebook

SOAP LAKE, Wash. — Police arrested a suspect from Moses Lake who is accused of committing three separate hit-and-run collisions before emerging from her vehicle with a half-gallon of vodka on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by the Soap Lake Police Department, officers were called to the 100-block of Dogwood St North around 1:38 p.m. on August 3. Just minutes later, officers were dispatched for two more hit-and-run collisions reported on the 100-block of Gingko Rd and on the 200-block of Lakeshore Dr. Dispatched advised Soap Lake officers that the final collision involved a vehicle and a residence.

When the Police Chief arrived at Lakeshore Dr., he observed a female suspect exiting the vehicle with a half-gallon of vodka in one hand and her purse in another. She allegedly tried to stumble away from the car and the scene of the accident. The Chief was able to prevent her from leaving the scene by establishing probable cause for arrest after multiple hit-and-runs and clearly driving under the influence.

The woman, who was identified as a Moses Lake resident, was turned over to the Grant County Traffic Safety Team to be processed for the DUI. We have chosen not to publish her name as her charges are pending. However, authorities say that the suspect admitted that she was an alcoholic to several police officers and sheriff’s deputies.

After establishing three crime scenes and speaking with witnesses, authorities concluded that the suspect collided with several fences, a fire hydrant, and an occupied home across several blocks in Northwest Soap Lake. Officers recovered parts that fell off her car at various locations along the way.

Luckily, no injuries were reported. Authorities say that the woman was processed and released for a DUI after her breath samples were proven to be at least 0.124 above Washington state’s legal limit of 0.08 Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC). However, criminal charges are pending from a felony hit-and-run collision to several hit-and-run misdemeanors with other charges potentially lined up.

