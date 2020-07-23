Survey: Most Tri-City teachers would feel unsafe returning to in-person classes right now

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A recent survey found that most teachers in the Tri-Cities would feel unsafe returning to school for in-person classes before Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

Ken Hays, president of the Richland Education Association (REA), said his union is working with the Kennewick Education Association (KEA) and the Pasco Association of Educators (PAE) to survey their members and communicate a “common voice.”

He said 658 of the REA’s 820 members took a survey that asked, “Do you feel employees should report for on-site work if the county is not yet in Phase 2 by August 15, 2020?”

Of the members who responded, 79.9% said answered “no” because they do not feel it would be safe. Hays said the KEA and PAE gave the same survey to their members, and the results were similar, with upward of 70% of members saying they too would feel unsafe.

“Because Benton and Franklin counties are Covid-19 ‘hot spots’ with rising rates of infection, especially in comparison to March when the governor closed schools, educators can’t in good conscience put students, families, and our fellow employees at risk,” Hays said via email.

The Washington Education Association released a statement Thursday calling for the Gov. Jay Inslee to declare that schools will open remotely this fell.

“As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to grow across Washington, we are sadly faced with a choice between two bad options – either return to schools and put our educators, students, and community at risk or return to a distance learning and virtual instruction model,” part of the statement said.

Hays said in the next few days, the Kennewick, Richland and Pasco associations will be releasing a statement regarding reopening of schools in the Tri-Cities.

