Mostly cloudy skies and showers for the first part of the day, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s -Briana

by Briana Bermensolo

Watch for a few showers on the morning commute. Monday morning brings a chance of showers to the region. Drier conditions will take over for the evening hours into Tuesday. High temperatures in the upper to low 70s (warm for this time of year!) Rain could be steady at times, especially further south over the Washington/Oregon State line in Hermiston and Pendleton. Yakima, Tri-Cities and Walla Walla should see shower chances coming to an end before sundown. The Blue Mountains see increasing thunderstorm chances between 1pm and 8pm. Monday morning brings a chance of showers to the region. Drier conditions will take over for the evening hours into Tuesday. Breezy Tuesday afternoon, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s/low 70s. Cooler weather move in Wednesday.

