Mostly cloudy skies part for a sunny and mild afternoon, even more sunshine and warmer temperatures tomorrow! -Briana

The Tri-Cities and Yakima may see scattered a few sprinkles throughout the very early morning drive. Any precipitation in the next couple of days will mainly stay over the higher terrain, and fall in the form of rain (not snow) with warmer temperatures. In the lower elevations, morning temperatures are mild…in the upper 30s to upper 40s. The Tri-Cities will see a high of 66 degrees today. An overcast morning….followed by a partly to mostly sunny afternoon. 70s return Wednesday with plenty of sunshine! Breezy tomorrow…gusting from the SW 20-30mph.