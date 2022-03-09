Mostly sunny skies and chilly for your Wednesday morning forecast -Briana

by Briana Bermensolo

It’s a blustery start to the morning hours! Breezy and cold, with wind chills in the 20s in the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Walla Walla. Even with parting clouds and more sunshine this afternoon…high temperatures will only be about 5-10 degrees warmer than our morning temperatures. 30s and 40s today, teens and 20s overnight. Then a warming trend begins. 50s to finish the week will turn to 60s for the weekend!

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.