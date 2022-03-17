Mostly sunny this morning and then rain-clouds move in later in the Tri-Cities, mountain snow likely this afternoon -Briana

Mostly sunny this morning and then rain-clouds move in later in the Tri-Cities, mountain snow likely this afternoon. Much of the steady precipitation later will be blocked by the Cascades before it reaches the valleys Eastern Washington and Oregon. A few showers are still possible after lunchtime when clouds roll back in. Drying out overnight. Low 60s today, mid to upper 60s tomorrow! Plenty of sunshine Friday. A chance of rain Saturday. Sunny skies and mild temperatures for the first day of Spring on Sunday. Then a big warm-up on the way…back to the 70s for the middle of next week!