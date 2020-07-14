Mother accused of sex trafficking 15-year-old daughter to pay for drugs

Warning: This article includes incidents of sex trafficking and sexual assault

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima police are investigating the sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl whose mother reportedly facilitated her daughter having sex with men in exchange for money.

The investigation has led to the arrest of 12 men suspected of having sexual contact with the girl. According to court documents, one of the men sexually assaulted the girl, one was in a “romantic relationship” with her and nine others paid to engage in sex with her.

Police discovered the girl was being sex trafficked on May 2, when they responded to reports of a juvenile problem at her Yakima home and found her suffering from opioid withdrawal. She was taken to the hospital, treated and went home before being located again by officers and taken back to the hospital.

The girl was released from the hospital on May 6 and was referred to Child Protective Services. She reportedly told police her mother had gotten her addicted to pain pills about a year ago and that she’d been engaging in sex for money since she was 14 years old, in order to buy the pills.

According to court documents, the girl told officers that, “she did it for money so she could buy drugs and other things like toilet paper and makeup because the family was having really bad financial issues.”

When her mother found out what the girl was doing, she told her daughter she “wanted to make sure she did it safely,” according to court documents.

KAPP-KVEW is not naming the mother in order to protect her daughter’s identity.

Police said the mother had previously engaged in prostitution and told her daughter she was “going to show her how,” setting up meetings with men wanting to engage in sex with the girl, setting rates and transporting her daughter to meetup locations.

The mother would take the girl to Miller Park in Yakima on the weekends, where they would wait in the car to be approached by men, according to court documents. The girl told police that sometimes the men would take her somewhere alone and other times her mother would wait for her nearby.

“She disclosed that her, ‘Mom was always with me’ and ‘she never left my side,'” police said in court documents.

Police said one of the men — 38-year-old Rickey Casey Chavez — was in a “romantic relationship” with the girl; he was arrested and charged with third-degree rape of a child.

According to court documents, Chavez had sex with the girl on at least one occasion in March at his home in Selah and was more than 20 years older than her at the time.

The girl reportedly told officers that the sex was consensual and she didn’t feel like Chavez had done anything wrong, court documents said.

Another man, 41-year-old Audel Radillo-Contreras, was arrested after police said he sexually assaulted the girl in April at his home in Selah.

The girl told police she’d gone with her mother to visit one of her mother’s “Johns” in Selah — Radillo-Contreras — and had fallen asleep in the home while waiting for her, according to court documents.

Her mother reportedly left her alone at the house and the girl woke up to him sexually assaulting her; the girl said she had not agreed to have sex with him and that when she told her mother, her mother was angry and slashed the tires on Radillo-Contreras’s car, court documents said.

When officers went to arrest Radillo-Contreras on June 30 at his Selah home, no one answered the door. Police said when they returned with a warrant, they had to force their way inside, as the front door had been barricaded with a couch and the back door had been barricaded with a washing machine.

Police said Radillo-Contreras was found hiding under a bed in one of the bedrooms. He was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and third-degree rape of a child.

The rest of the men arrested in connection with the sex trafficking investigation were accused of paying to have sex with the girl, including:

Matthias Karsten Callaway, 29, of Moxee was arrested and charged with commercial sexual abuse of a minor, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, second-degree viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The girl told police she met Callaway through Instagram and sent him explicit photos at his request, later engaging in sex with Callaway for money in February in the hills north of Moxee, according to court documents. Police said Callaway admitted to paying the girl for sex and disclosed that he had paid other girls for sex as well. Callaway also reportedly told officers he paid a different 15-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit photos in June and that he had received hundreds of other nude photographs, which were stored on his phone, according to court documents.

29, of Moxee was arrested and charged with commercial sexual abuse of a minor, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, second-degree viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The girl told police she met Callaway through Instagram and sent him explicit photos at his request, later engaging in sex with Callaway for money in February in the hills north of Moxee, according to court documents. Police said Callaway admitted to paying the girl for sex and disclosed that he had paid other girls for sex as well. Callaway also reportedly told officers he paid a different 15-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit photos in June and that he had received hundreds of other nude photographs, which were stored on his phone, according to court documents. Joseph Charles Hurst, 55, of Selah was arrested and charged with five counts of commercial sexual abuse of a minor. The girl reportedly told police she met Hurst for the first time at Elks Park in Yakima, later engaging in sex with Hurst for money multiple times between January and March at the Motel 6 in Yakima and Super 8 Motel in Union Gap, court documents said. Police said the girl told officers her mother would drop her off at McDonald’s and other locations for Hurst to come and pick her up. According to police, Hurst admitted to knowing the girl, meeting the girl at multiple locations and giving her rides on North First Street, saying he believed she was 17. Police said Hurst admitted to giving the girl money and that she came to his hotel room, but denied having sex with her. He reportedly told police the mother wanted him to have sex with the girl, but he told her that the girl was too young.

55, of Selah was arrested and charged with five counts of commercial sexual abuse of a minor. The girl reportedly told police she met Hurst for the first time at Elks Park in Yakima, later engaging in sex with Hurst for money multiple times between January and March at the Motel 6 in Yakima and Super 8 Motel in Union Gap, court documents said. Police said the girl told officers her mother would drop her off at McDonald’s and other locations for Hurst to come and pick her up. According to police, Hurst admitted to knowing the girl, meeting the girl at multiple locations and giving her rides on North First Street, saying he believed she was 17. Police said Hurst admitted to giving the girl money and that she came to his hotel room, but denied having sex with her. He reportedly told police the mother wanted him to have sex with the girl, but he told her that the girl was too young. David Morfin, 35, of Gleed was arrested and charged with six counts of commercial sexual abuse of a minor, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. In court documents, the girl told police Morfin would pick her up at Fred Meyer, Safeway or Dairy Queen and take her to his home in Gleed, where she would engage in sex with him for money. Police said the girl told officers Morfin knew she was underage and that she had sent him sexually explicit photos of herself. According to court documents, Morfin told police he knew the girl and had been introduced to her by her mother. Police said Morfin admitted to having sex with her and said he gave her money occasionally because he felt bad for her, adding that he believed she was 19 years old.

35, of Gleed was arrested and charged with six counts of commercial sexual abuse of a minor, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. In court documents, the girl told police Morfin would pick her up at Fred Meyer, Safeway or Dairy Queen and take her to his home in Gleed, where she would engage in sex with him for money. Police said the girl told officers Morfin knew she was underage and that she had sent him sexually explicit photos of herself. According to court documents, Morfin told police he knew the girl and had been introduced to her by her mother. Police said Morfin admitted to having sex with her and said he gave her money occasionally because he felt bad for her, adding that he believed she was 19 years old. Jose Alonso Ocampo, 47, of Yakima was arrested and charged with four counts of sexual abuse of a minor, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor. Police said Ocampo paid to engage in sex with the girl multiple times in March and would pick her up in Miller Park in Yakima. According to court documents, Ocampo helped her and her mother find other men interested in paying for sex with the girl. Police said Ocampo admitted to having sex with the mother and giving her money on occasion, and that he knew the girl and had texted with her and given her a ride before, but denied having sex with the girl.

47, of Yakima was arrested and charged with four counts of sexual abuse of a minor, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor. Police said Ocampo paid to engage in sex with the girl multiple times in March and would pick her up in Miller Park in Yakima. According to court documents, Ocampo helped her and her mother find other men interested in paying for sex with the girl. Police said Ocampo admitted to having sex with the mother and giving her money on occasion, and that he knew the girl and had texted with her and given her a ride before, but denied having sex with the girl. Jose Alejandro Perez-Duran, 36, of Yakima was arrested and charged with commercial sexual abuse of a minor. Police said Perez-Duran paid to engage in sex with the girl at an apartment above a mechanic shop in Union Gap sometime between March and April. According to court documents, Perez-Duran also paid to engage in sex with the mother. Police said Perez-Duran told officers he’d met the two at Miller Park in Yakima and that they’d followed him to the apartment in Union Gap. Perez-Duran reportedly admitted to paying to have sex with both women, but told officers he’d believed the girl was 18.

36, of Yakima was arrested and charged with commercial sexual abuse of a minor. Police said Perez-Duran paid to engage in sex with the girl at an apartment above a mechanic shop in Union Gap sometime between March and April. According to court documents, Perez-Duran also paid to engage in sex with the mother. Police said Perez-Duran told officers he’d met the two at Miller Park in Yakima and that they’d followed him to the apartment in Union Gap. Perez-Duran reportedly admitted to paying to have sex with both women, but told officers he’d believed the girl was 18. Daniel Matthew Rodriguez, 37, of Yakima was arrested and charged with charged with communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, two counts of distributing a controlled substance (marijuana) to a minor, two counts of third-degree rape of a child and five counts of commercial sexual abuse of a minor. Police said Rodriguez engaged in sex for money with the girl and her mother in the van in which he lived between January and March, as well as providing them with marijuana. According to court documents, when Rodriguez was arrested June 25, officers found him hiding under his van, which was parked on a homeowner’s property in Yakima.

37, of Yakima was arrested and charged with charged with communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, two counts of distributing a controlled substance (marijuana) to a minor, two counts of third-degree rape of a child and five counts of commercial sexual abuse of a minor. Police said Rodriguez engaged in sex for money with the girl and her mother in the van in which he lived between January and March, as well as providing them with marijuana. According to court documents, when Rodriguez was arrested June 25, officers found him hiding under his van, which was parked on a homeowner’s property in Yakima. Daniel Paul Siebol, 51, of Selah was arrested and charged with communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and four counts of commercial sexual abuse of a minor. The girl reportedly told police she’d engaged in sex with Siebol for money multiple times and that she’d told him she was 17 when they first met. Police said the girl told officers her mother would wait for her while she went into Siebol’s apartment. According to court documents, Siebol told police he’d previously had sex with prostitutes on North First Street in Yakima. Police said Siebol admitted to knowing the girl and having her in his apartment, but denied having sex with her. Siebol reportedly told police he had paid the girl to “come over and visit with him” and provide companionship.

51, of Selah was arrested and charged with communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and four counts of commercial sexual abuse of a minor. The girl reportedly told police she’d engaged in sex with Siebol for money multiple times and that she’d told him she was 17 when they first met. Police said the girl told officers her mother would wait for her while she went into Siebol’s apartment. According to court documents, Siebol told police he’d previously had sex with prostitutes on North First Street in Yakima. Police said Siebol admitted to knowing the girl and having her in his apartment, but denied having sex with her. Siebol reportedly told police he had paid the girl to “come over and visit with him” and provide companionship. Vernon Dale Watson, 57, of Yakima was arrested and charged with communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and three count of commercial sexual abuse of a minor. The girl reportedly told police Watson paid to engage in sex with her multiple times and was aware of her age and her mother’s involvement. Police said the girl told officers her mother would drive her to the Sears parking lot in Union Gap, where Watson would pick her up and take her to the nearby Quality Inn. She went on to tell police that Watson would also pick her up from the Fred Meyer parking lot and then park his vehicle outside his relative’s house in Tieton. Police said Watson admitted to knowing the mother and said he had sex with the mother at the motel, but didn’t pay her. Watson reportedly told police he met the girl, knew she was the woman’s daughter and gave her a ride, but denied having sex with the girl.

57, of Yakima was arrested and charged with communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and three count of commercial sexual abuse of a minor. The girl reportedly told police Watson paid to engage in sex with her multiple times and was aware of her age and her mother’s involvement. Police said the girl told officers her mother would drive her to the Sears parking lot in Union Gap, where Watson would pick her up and take her to the nearby Quality Inn. She went on to tell police that Watson would also pick her up from the Fred Meyer parking lot and then park his vehicle outside his relative’s house in Tieton. Police said Watson admitted to knowing the mother and said he had sex with the mother at the motel, but didn’t pay her. Watson reportedly told police he met the girl, knew she was the woman’s daughter and gave her a ride, but denied having sex with the girl. Paul Wayne Wolf, 77, of Zillah was charged with six counts of commercial sexual abuse of a minor. The girl reportedly told police Wolf was a friend of her mother’s and that she’d known him prior to when she started engaging in sex for money. Police said the girl told officers she’d engaged in sex with Wolf for money on multiple occasions between February and May, and that he’d also paid her and her mother to do work around his property. According to court documents, Wolf admitted to knowing the mother and daughter, but denied paying for sex with either. Police said Wolf told officers he had previously had sex with the mother several years ago in exchange for giving her rides.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Yakima Police Department directly, submit an anonymous tip to Yakima County Crimestoppers or call 1-866-ENDHARM to speak with someone at the state Department of Children, Youth and Families about suspected child sex trafficking.

