Mother sues Yakima police over 2017 shooting death of disabled son

YAKIMA, Wash. — A mother has filed a negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Yakima in connection with the death of her son, 31-year-old Jose M. Garcia, who was “completely blind and suffering from severe mental illness” when he was fatally shot by Yakima police officers in 2017.

The lawsuit claims police officers failed to call in a mental health professional for help, failed to use the less lethal measures that were “readily available” to them and failed to de-escalate the situation.

“There was a series of erroneous decisions made, which unfortunately and negligently, escalated the situation with this blind individual to a point that it never should have gotten,” said William Pickett, the attorney representing the plaintiff in the lawsuit.

KAPP-KVEW reached out to Yakima Police Department officials, who declined to comment on pending litigation.

On Dec. 25, 2017, police received a call from Garcia, who told officers he’d been the victim of a crime. According to the lawsuit, Garcia was sitting on the stairs of his apartment building — Cascade Apartments at 20 Staff Sergeant Pendleton Way — when someone reached into his pocket and stole his money.

Police came to investigate, but Garcia was, “unable to describe the thief’s identity due to his blindness,” the lawsuit said.

“Although Mr. Garcia told police that he wanted to press charges, YPD did not arrest anyone for this incident,” the lawsuit said. “YPD’s failure to act was unsettling to Mr. Garcia.”

Later in the evening, on Christmas, someone called police alleging Garcia had threatened someone with a firearm. Already unsettled from his previous interaction with police earlier in the day, the lawsuit said Garcia would not come out of his apartment and did not believe responding officers were really with YPD.

One of the officers reportedly told investigators that Garcia said that, “[police officers] were gangsters and he could not trust us,” according to the lawsuit. Garcia reportedly made statements during the incidents, saying he was talking to demons or to angels.

Due to the previous encounter with Garcia, Pickett said authorities were aware he was completely blind and had mental health issues.

The lawsuit claims police were negligent when they failed to bring in a mental health professional or family member to communicate with Garcia and convince him that they were, in fact, police officers.

“There are best police practices that need to be followed; in this case, they were not,” Pickett said.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges the officers failed to use any proper crisis intervention and de-escalation procedures during the hours-long standoff.

“During the course of a standoff between Mr. Garcia and the police, the situation had stabilized,” Pickett said. “He was in his room. The police were monitoring from outside his apartment.”

The lawsuit said police later changed their minds and decided to breach the door to Garcia’s apartment — an action the lawsuit claims escalated the situation unnecessarily, as Garcia had said he wanted to be left alone.

According to the lawsuit, the officers stepped back after breaching the doors to assess the situation and confirmed Garcia was the only one in the apartment, which is when Ofc. Shane Stevie and Ofc. Patrick Schad approached the door.

The lawsuit said Stevie reported that he believed Garcia was armed, that he saw a dark object in Garcia’s hand that he believed to be a pistol.

“I observed [Garcia] start to ‘rack’ the slide of the pistol while holding it in front of his body while facing us,” Stevie said, according to the lawsuit. “Before [Garcia] could point his pistol in our direction, I fired my duty pistol, shooting 5 -6 rounds at [Garcia].”

According to the lawsuit, Schad told investigators he fired his rifle at Garcia because he also believed Garcia was holding a pistol and intended to shoot the officers.

Garcia was struck multiple times and was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on Dec. 26, 2o17.

“The wrongful death of Jose M. Garcia was due, in part, to YPD’s failure to properly train and supervise its police officers in properly dealing [with] mentally ill and/or disabled citizens, namely Mr. Garcia,” the lawsuit said.

Following the shooting, police officers reportedly found an unloaded, empty pistol in Garcia’s apartment.

However, the lawsuit claims, “conflicting YPD incident reports failed to identify, or describe, the precise location of the empty pistol, the identity of the officer who found it , or a proper chain of custody for the pistol after the shooting.”

During YPD’s investigation of the incident, investigators reportedly suggested Garcia might have fired a single shot at the officers as they breached the apartment door during the standoff.

“This suggestion was eventually determined to be unsubstantiated as Mr. Garcia did not blindly fire shots from a pistol during the incident,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit alleges officers had requested a less lethal shotgun be brought to the scene prior to the shooting, but one was not delivered and the officers did not follow up.

“Less than lethal means of handling the encounter with Mr. Garcia were readily available and should have been utilized by the YPD and its officers … so as to avoid his death by multiple gunshots,” the lawsuit said.

Pickett said Garcia’s mother filed the lawsuit on her son’s behalf to make certain the officers involved, the Yakima Police Department and the City of Yakima are held accountable for their actions and take actionable steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“No official from the City of Yakima or YPD has ever apologized to Mr. Garcia’s family for escalating the incident and shooting him to death,” the lawsuit said.

