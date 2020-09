Mother, two children missing from Sandpoint have been found safe

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A mother and her two sons previously missing from the Sandpoint area have been found safe.

Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said Laila Hiza picked up her two kids in Sandpoint from their guardian, but did not return.

They were not seen for several days and it not clear where they located.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say if Hiza will face charges in the incident.