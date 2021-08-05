Motorcyclist arrested in Kennewick on suspicion of DUI, police say

by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 61-year-old man for DUI Wednesday night after witnesses saw him lay his motorcycle down at a stop light and fail to pick it back up.

Police say the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday near W 27th Ave. and S Ely St. in Kennewick.

“Multiple callers stated a male laid his motorcycle down while stopped at the stop light, and dropped it again after picking it up,” said Kennewick Police in a Facebook post.

When officers arrived in the area, they saw signs of alcohol impairment, according to police.

Police arrested Robert Crawford for suspicion of DUI and booked him into the Benton County Jail.

