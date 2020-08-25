Motorcyclist dies in Benton County crash

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A 40-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Benton County on Monday.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Jesse A. Hamric of Fennville, Michigan was riding his motorcycle north along SR-225 about two miles north of Benton City around 5:30 p.m.

That’s when, for reasons under investigation, he veered to the left into the gravel shoulder, lost control and was ejected.

Hamric died at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet, and drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor.