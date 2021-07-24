Motorcyclist dies in collision on S.R. 821 north of Selah

by Dylan Carter

SELAH, Wash. — A 56-year-old man from Oak Harbor, WA died on Tuesday morning after he attempted to cruise past a turning vehicle while riding his motorcycle on S.R. 821.

According to a press memo issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident occurred at 11:29 a.m. on July 23, 2021. The victim, who has since been identified as Terrell W. Boese, was southbound on the state highway at the same time as a 19-year-old Yakima driver in a 2017 Ford F150 pickup truck carrying a boat trailer.

Authorities say that the pickup truck driver, who was roughly four miles north of Selah at the time of the crash, attempted to turn left into a parking area off the side of the roadway. WSP Troopers determined that the motorcyclist attempted to pass the vehicle as it turned, which caused him to crash into the pickup truck.

More specific details regarding the manner of his death are being withheld. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident and his next of kin was notified by WSP Troopers. Authorities say that Boese was wearing a helmet at the time of his accident.

The pickup truck driver and his passenger wore their seatbelts at the time of the collision and were not injured. WSP Trooper determined that impairment from drugs and/or alcohol did not play a factor in the accident.

This is a breaking news story. An update will be issued if further details are revealed by the proper authorities.

