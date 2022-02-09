Motorcyclist injured in Kennewick crash, sparks separate collision on scene

by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash — A 31-year-old man is recovering this morning after being injured in a collision Tuesday night in Kennewick.

The Kennewick Police Department responded to the area of Canyon St. and Steptoe St. around 8:10 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle. This is on the border of Richland and Kennewick.

RELATED: Woman, 28, in critical condition after hit-and-run in Kennewick

Police tell KAPP-KVEW that initial reports stated that it was a hit-and-run crash. However, the driver of the other vehicle pulled into a nearby parking lot, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist had minor, non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Medics with the Richland Fire Department took the man to Kadlec to be treated for his injuries.

Kennewick police tell KAPP-KVEW that approximately 10 minutes into the investigation at the scene, there was another collision. Police say that a driver was paying attention to the original crash scene and collided with a vehicle that was traveling in the same direction. There were no injuries in this collision, according to police.

RELATED: Connell firefighter passed away in rollover accident on S.R. 395; fundraiser launched for funeral costs

The Kennewick Police Department wants to remind the community to pay attention to driving when passing an investigation. Police ask for the safety of first responders at the scene, to keep your phone away and pay attention to the road.

Police determined that the driver who collided with the motorcycle failed to yield to the right of way while making a left turn. The driver was issued a ticket, according to police.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.