Motorhome catches fire just after owner filled it with fuel and propane

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A man and his two dogs are safe after his motorhome caught fire Saturday afternoon on highway 225 just south of highway 240.

“The gentleman got his motorhome running, filled it up with fuel and propane, was taking it for a test drive and it caught on fire,” said Benton County Fire Captain Adrian Kallio.

Witnesses told KAPP-KVEW that when they passed the vehicle there were flames shooting from it.

The fire spread from the motorhome to the grass behind it nearly fifty yards.

Fire fighters were able to put both of the fires out.

The original call for assistance included fire departments from West Richland, Benton 4, Richland, and Hanford, but Benton County Fire District 2 was able to contain it and knock it down.

The fire department did not indicate the cause.

